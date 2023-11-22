Two arrested following sighting of knives in Swindon

Wiltshire Police have arrested two people on suspicion of various offences following a report from a member of the public.

At around 3.20pm yesterday, we received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing two men in possession of knives in Buckhurst Field, Walcot.

Officers attended the scene and following local enquiries, two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

They were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a class B and C drugs.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Local Policing Tasking Team Sgt Nathan Martin said: “We understand this is a concerning incident for the community and I’d like to thank the member of the public who reported seeing people carrying weapons.

“It is thanks to this kind of information that we are able to target those individuals who are carrying knives and swiftly take action against them.

“There is no place for knives or any kind of bladed weapons on our streets and we are determined to ensure that Swindon is a safe place for everyone.

“Please be reassured that we are continuing to conduct enquiries and there will be increased patrols in the local area while our officers build a full picture of the situation.”