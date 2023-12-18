Two Arrests Made After Altercation in Brighton Shop

In a recent incident in Brighton, police have arrested two teenagers following an altercation in a shop at Churchill Square. The event, which took place around 3 pm on Thursday, December 14, resulted in minor injuries for three boys and a man.

The disturbance unfolded in a busy shopping area, drawing immediate attention and prompting a swift response from Sussex Police. Emergency services treated the injured at the scene, thankfully noting that their injuries were minor.

The police have arrested a 14-year-old boy from Telscombe Cliffs and a 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne on suspicion of affray. Both suspects are currently being held in police custody as the investigation continues.

Officers are making ongoing efforts to identify and locate other parties involved in the incident. The specifics of the altercation, including what led to the dispute, are still under investigation.

In response to the incident, police have increased their presence in the Churchill Square area. This move aims to ensure public safety and provide reassurance to the community in the aftermath of the altercation. The heightened police visibility is a part of the effort to maintain order and prevent any further disturbances.