Two arrests were made, suspected class A drugs seized and 21 drivers were reported for offences during a traffic operation in Folkestone area

The one-day operation on Tuesday 17 October 2023 was led by Kent Police’s Road Safety Unit, who worked with the Proactive Target Team, local officers as well as the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.

Officers and staff were on patrol in marked and unmarked vehicles including a police motorcycle and a speed camera van.

The van carried out speed checks in Dover Road, where it registered 40 vehicles traveling above the 30mph speed limit, the highest being a motorcycle at 67mph.

While carrying out the operation, police saw suspected drug-dealing taking place in Lower Sandgate Road and stopped two people to search them. Around 100 wraps containing suspected class A drugs were found and one of those stopped, a 56-year-old man from Dover, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

A 39-year-old man from Folkestone, who was a suspect for a burglary on Saturday 14 October was also seen by officers and arrested.

Both of those arrested were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Other results from the day included:

• A vehicle found at Junction 10a of the M20 was seized after it was found to be using cloned plates and was suspected to be stolen. Officers are carrying out an investigation into the vehicle identification.

• Police also stopped a taxi suspected to be driving carelessly and at speeds of 94mph on the M20. The driver was issued with a traffic offence report and his details will be shared with the taxi licensing authority.

• Other drivers reported for offences included six for no seatbelt, five for no insurance, two for using a phone and one for a illegal window tints, and two for having poor condition tyres.

Sergeant Grant Steele from the Road Safety Unit said: ‘My team regularly carry out traffic operations around the county and on this occasion we worked with local officers to look into any areas where concerns regarding road safety have been reported in and around Folkestone.

‘Speeding in Dover Road was one such area, whereas over 20 people were reported for other traffic offences.