Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line

Shockwaves hit the UK street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">high street as Claire’s Accessories and The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) plunge into administration. Around 2,500 staff face a bleak future with potential job losses looming.

Claire’s and TOFS in Crisis

Modella Capital confirmed attempts to save both chains have failed. Now, 1,355 Claire’s employees across 154 stores in the UK and Ireland are at risk, alongside 1,220 TOFS workers in 140 stores.

A spokesperson for the owners said: “Very sadly, we have had to initiate insolvency proceedings for The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) and Claire’s Accessories UK & Ireland. Despite last-ditch rescue efforts, neither business can trade profitably again.”

High Street’s Grim Reality

The spokesperson blamed inherited difficulties and a brutal retail climate: “The legacy effects of trading before our ownership left them highly vulnerable. The high street is facing huge challenges, echoed by plummeting pre-Christmas footfall. Weak consumer confidence, harsh government policies, and soaring costs are squeezing retailers hard.”

Sadly, the closures are part of a wider crisis, with many beloved brands feeling the crunch. “If retailers can’t make money, they face closure — and jobs are lost nationwide,” they added.

Claire’s and TOFS: The Final Countdown

Claire’s filed for administration notice in August; administrators Interpath expected imminently.

Three Claire’s stores (Oxford Street West, Macclesfield, Limerick) have already shut.

Modella’s 2024 purchase included just over 150 Claire’s shops; the rest have closed.

TOFS declared bankruptcy in the US before appointing UK administrators.

Modella also owns WH Smith and Hobbycraft, making it a retail powerhouse amid chaos.

Why Are Shops Shutting in 2025?

Claire’s runs 280 UK stores but has faced £25 million in losses recently. Sean Moran from law firm Shakespeare Martineau points to fierce new competition from online fast-fashion giants like Shein and Temu, and emerging social media shopping platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

“The fashion and accessories market is flooded with rivals. Online stores exploit import loopholes and price wars, making it impossible for traditional shops to compete. Trump’s tariffs and dwindling high street spending have created the perfect storm,”

Claire’s isn’t alone in the retail struggle. M&S is shutting 11 cafes as part of a £300 million overhaul, while Amazon is pulling the plug on all 19 London Amazon Fresh stores just four years after launch.

The UK high street’s future looks perilous unless drastic change arrives fast.