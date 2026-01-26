Watch Live

DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash

Two men from Birmingham have been locked up after a deadly crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Ryan Sandhu.

Deadly Crash on Aston Expressway

Ryan was driving along the A38 (M) Aston Expressway just past midnight on Sunday, 2 June 2024, when disaster struck. An Audi, driven by Saqlane Zafar, slammed into his car at 91mph — more than double the 40mph speed limit. The impact forced Ryan’s vehicle into another car. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speeding Audi and Reckless Escape

Birmingham’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit revealed the Audi had been speeding through closed lanes, causing other drivers to swerve out of the way. Objects, including nitrous oxide canisters, were thrown out of the Audi during the reckless drive. The car was travelling with a Nissan driven by Muhammad Hamza, who joined Zafar in a chilling getaway.

 

Hamza briefly stopped to pick Zafar up after the crash, then both fled the scene, ignoring the devastation left behind. The Nissan later failed to stop for police in Small Heath but was caught after a pursuit.

Justice Served: Jail for Both Drivers

  • Saqlane Zafar, 28, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
  • Muhammad Hamza, also 28, was found guilty of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, receiving four years and six months behind bars.

The brutal high-speed crash has left the Birmingham community shaken, serving as a grim reminder of the deadly consequences of dangerous driving.

