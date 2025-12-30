Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police are urging the public to help trace two brothers wanted over the murder of Trey Johnson on Christmas Day in Wolverhampton.

Victim Found Stabbed and Pronounced Dead at Scene

The victim, 30-year-old Trey Johnson, was discovered seriously injured in Burcot Avenue just after 3.30am on Christmas morning. He had suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects Identified – Police Seek Public Assistance

Officers have named 20-year-old Tiego Beckles and 19-year-old Richard Beckles as suspects in the investigation. Despite multiple attempts, the brothers remain at large, prompting police to call for the public’s help in locating them.

Detective’s Plea: “Do the Right Thing and Hand Yourselves In”

“Tiego and Richard Beckles will know that they are wanted, and I’d urge them to do the right thing and hand themselves in to police, before we find them,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the Homicide unit. “If anyone is helping them evade arrest, they should know that they will also face arrest. “If you know where they are or have information that could help us find them, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, I’d urge you to get in touch with us now. Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via Live Chat on their website, quoting log 481 of 25 December.