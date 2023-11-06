Two-Car Collision Near Cliffe Woods in Rochester Traps Two People

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a harrowing two-car collision near Cliffe Woods in Rochester this evening, an incident that left two individuals trapped in their vehicles. The incident occurred on Monday, November 6, 2023, at approximately 18:35 local time, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, equipped with specialized rescue equipment, including the “Jaws of Life,” hydraulic spreaders, rams, and cutting tools. In addition to these tools, firefighters also had thermal imaging cameras, axes, crowbars, and a Haligan bar at their disposal to assist in the rescue efforts.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency crews discovered two cars involved in a collision, with two individuals trapped inside one of the vehicles. The firefighters worked diligently to extricate the male occupants from their respective cars, utilizing the specialized equipment at their disposal.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also responded to the incident, providing immediate medical attention to both men involved in the crash. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time, but they were given the necessary care by SECAmb personnel.

After successfully freeing the trapped individuals and ensuring their medical needs were addressed, the duty of care for the incident was transferred to Kent Police. Police will continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The precise cause of the two-car collision near Cliffe Woods in Rochester remains under investigation, and further details about the incident are awaited from the authorities. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.