 Two Charged After Serious Crash on M8 in Glasgow

Two Charged After Serious Crash on M8 in Glasgow

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester

CCTV Images Released After Racially Aggravated Assault in West Bridgford

Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

Social Media Reports Suggest Stabbing at The Level in Brighton

Two Charged After Serious Crash on M8 in Glasgow

Officers From Police Scotland Come Under Attack With Fireworks And Petrol Bomb

A significant traffic collision occurred around 1:10pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, near Junction 13 at Provan on the eastbound carriageway of the M8. The incident involved a Mercedes A45 colliding with an unmarked Volvo S90 police car and a Mercedes CLS, both of which were stationary on the hard shoulder at the time of the crash.

Four individuals were hospitalized following the collision: two male police officers and two men from the Mercedes CLS. A 48-year-old police officer and a 43-year-old man remain in stable condition, while a 38-year-old officer and a 31-year-old man were discharged after receiving treatment.

Additionally, three men aged 27, 33, and 39, who were travelling in the Mercedes A45, were taken to the hospital but were released following treatment.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences related to the incident. He is scheduled to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 29, 2024. A second man, aged 33, has also been charged, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, expressed concern for those affected by the incident. My thoughts remain with our colleagues and members of the public who were injured in this incident. Our officers are being supported as they continue to recover from their injuries,” she stated.

Sloan also extended her gratitude to the public for their assistance during the investigation, saying, “I’d also like to thank the public for their support and information provided throughout our investigation.”

The collision caused significant disruption on the M8, one of Scotland’s busiest motorways. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, with further updates expected as the investigation progresses.

