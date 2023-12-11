Two Charged in Connection with Carjacking

West Midlands Police have charged two individuals in connection with a carjacking incident that took place in Birmingham. The arrest came shortly after a BMW convertible was stolen from Metchley Lane in Harborne yesterday morning.

Zoheb Gul, 29 years old, faces multiple charges including robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance. Amina Abdullah, 38 years old, has also been charged with robbery. Both individuals have been remanded and are scheduled to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates Court on 11 December.

Fortunately, two individuals who were present with the vehicle at the time of the incident escaped without sustaining serious injuries.

Acknowledging the impact of vehicle crime on individuals and communities, West Midlands Police emphasise its priority status. They understand the inconvenience, fear, and distress caused by having a car stolen and are committed to addressing this issue.

As the case progresses, the authorities urge anyone with further information related to the incident to come forward.