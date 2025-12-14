Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby

Fresh Charges in Heartbreaking Case

Warwickshire Police revealed on Friday that Kinga Wydrzynska, 25, from Johnson Avenue, Rugby, and Michal Stasiak, 27, of Blackwood Avenue, have been hit with additional allegations. Both had already been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The toddler passed away in hospital on 7 January after falling ill at a Rugby home. Stasiak was also previously charged with possession of indecent images.

Details of New Charges

Two counts of sexual assault by penetration against the 13-month-old victim

Three counts of assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the toddler and two other children

At the Leamington magistrates’ hearing, strict reporting restrictions were imposed to protect the identities of the victims, including the deceased child.

Next Steps in Court

Both Wydrzynska and Stasiak were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear next at Warwick Crown Court on Friday 9 January.