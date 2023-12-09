Two charged with the murder of Bradley Lee William Tams, after Newcastle man’s death

Two suspects have been charged with murder and a fourth person arrested after a man died following an assault in Newcastle.

Police were called to Cartmel Green in Slatyford on Wednesday evening after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

Bradley Lee William Tams, 23, was found at the scene and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man and a woman have been charged with murder and are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle today.

A fourth suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Milburn, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Bradley’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Bradley’s death and are working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward and speak to police.

“We would also ask people to avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of their website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20231206-1129.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online.

You can also share information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.