Two children praised for bravery after predator sentenced

Kevin Dell Slapped with Suspended Jail

Kevin Dell, 61, from Trowbridge, has been sentenced for sexually assaulting two children. The former postman pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault on a child under 13.

He was handed a 12-month jail term – suspended for two years – at Swindon Crown Court on December 10. Dell must also register as a sex offender for 10 years and is hit with a decade-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a five-year restraining order.

Disturbing Offences Uncovered

The abuse came to light after Dell made repeated unwanted advances on a victim he knew through work in December 2023. Police were alerted, leading to his arrest.

Further crimes surfaced from 2019 to 2021 against another child following a Sarah’s Law investigation. This law allows parents to check if someone poses a risk to children.

Police Praise Young Victims’ Courage

“I’d like to pay tribute to the victims for coming forward and the strength they have shown,” said Local Crime Investigator Tamara Barnett. “They have shown immense courage and bravery, especially for young people.”

Barnett added: “Dell has shown no remorse, even bragging he did nothing wrong despite pleading guilty. I’m pleased he has now been sentenced and faces strong protections.”

What is Sarah’s Law?

The Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme lets you ask police if someone with access to a child has a record or poses a risk.

Learn more at Wiltshire Police Sarah’s Law info page.