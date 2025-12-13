Watch Live

Shock at Brown University Shooting: Two Dead, Several Wounded

  • Updated: 00:39
  • , 14 December 2025
Tragedy on Ivy League Campus

At least two people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University, sources confirm. The shocking attack took place near the Barus & Holley building, home to the School of Engineering and Physics, on the second day of final exams.

Chaos and Confusion Over Suspect

Initially, university officials told students and staff that a suspect was in custody. That turned out to be false. Police are still hunting for the shooter or shooters, according to Brown’s emergency alert system.

 

 

Campus Lockdown as Police Launch Manhunt

  • Brown University, an Ivy League school with over 10,000 students, was quickly locked down.
  • Law enforcement is working around the clock to track down the attackers.
  • Details about victims and circumstances remain unclear as the investigation is active.

Updates Awaited as Police Investigate

An anonymous official said they that compiling full details takes time amid the ongoing probe. Eyewitness accounts and police sources continue to be pieced together.

