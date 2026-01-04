Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash

Witnesses and dashcam footage are being urgently sought following a fatal road traffic collision near Iwade, which claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening.

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police said officers were called by South East Coast ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service at around 8.30pm on Saturday 3 January 2026 after reports that a car had left the carriageway on Old Ferry Road, near Iwade.

Emergency Services Response

Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics and crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Rescue efforts were supported by closing Old Ferry Road between Raspberry Hill Lane and Sheppey Way, causing disruption in the area late into the evening.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta. Police have confirmed that two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation

Road closures remain in place while specialist officers carry out a detailed forensic examination of the scene. Detectives from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now leading enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Appeal for Information

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Members of the public who have footage are asked to upload it directly via the Kent Police evidence portal:

https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/oldferryroadrtc-03jan26

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, quoting reference BN/JM/001/26.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their online reporting form.

Family Notified

Police have confirmed that the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.