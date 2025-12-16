Watch Live

SECRET DRUGS EMPIRE Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown

  • Updated: 23:48
  • , 16 December 2025
Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown

Swindon’s drug trade takes a hit as a couple behind a cocaine racket get jail time following a sharp Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) probe.

Couple’s Secret Drug Empire Exposed

Donna Midgeley, 32, and Jordan Williams, 35, a couple living in Eastleaze, Swindon, were busted after a lengthy investigation dubbed Operation Scoria.

Officers first caught wind of the gang’s cocaine dealings back on May 24, 2022, after spotting a suspicious transaction in an Aldi car park. Williams sold drugs to Malcolm Dennis, 50, who then passed on an ounce of cocaine to a local taxi driver, Daniel Wells, 43. Both men were arrested thanks to a dashcam video recording the exchange.

Dennis and Wells received suspended prison sentences after pleading guilty, but that was just the start.

 

Hidden Stash Uncovered in Filing Cabinet

Police zeroed in on Midgeley and Williams, watching them make multiple night-time cannabis deals after work. Their secret? A self-storage unit that held more than just junk.

Inside a filing cabinet in the unit, officers found over 750 grams of cocaine — worth between £50,000 and £75,000 — along with scales, gloves, and Midgeley’s work uniform complete with a name badge. Williams’ fingerprints were found on the drug packaging, sealing their fate.

Their home also held small bundles of cocaine and a hefty stash of cash.

Judge Sends Duo to Jail

On December 15, Swindon Crown Court handed down sentences: Williams got four years and eight months, while Midgeley was locked up for four years and three months after both admitted to cocaine supply charges.

DS Hilton from SOCU: “This was simply a case of greed — both had full-time jobs and a roof over their heads, yet chose to flood Swindon with cocaine while splashing out on executive cars.”

“Despite attempts to distance themselves from the drugs, storing Midgeley’s uniform with the stash gave them away.”

“We’ll now seize their assets under Proceeds of Crime laws and urge the public to keep reporting suspicious activity. Every tip-off makes a difference.”

Recommended for you

Gunfire Erupts at JFK Airport: Off-Duty Customs Officer Shoots at Mercedes Driver
ROAD RAGE Gunfire Erupts at JFK Airport: Off-Duty Customs Officer Shoots at Mercedes Driver
Emergency Services Swarm Gallions Road in Carbon Monoxide Scare
GAS SCARE Emergency Services Swarm Gallions Road in Carbon Monoxide Scare
‘Why We Do What We Do?’: The World Transformation Movement and a Fresh
‘Why We Do What We Do?’: The World Transformation Movement and a Fresh
Emergency Road Closure Shuts High Street, Bognor
SAD ENDING Emergency Road Closure Shuts High Street, Bognor

Must READ

Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
ROBBERY PLOT Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LONG DELAYS M1 – Serious Crash Blocks Northbound County Northamptonshire Direction Northbound Impact Carriageway Closed Effect Expect Delays
London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
STAY SAFE London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
GRIM DISCOVERY Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
RAMPAGE Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Leo Ross
FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
HEALTH WARNING FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
HIT AND RUN Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
CRUSHED TO CEAD Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing
FOUND SAFE AND WELL Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing

More For You

Roof Collapses During Renovation in South Woodford
GAS SCARE Carbon Monoxide Scare in South East London Sends Several to Hospital
Woman Trapped Under Bin Lorry in Freckleton
LIFE CHANGING Woman Trapped Under Bin Lorry in Freckleton
Body Found Outside Bognor Post Office – High Street Sealed Off by Police
BODY FOUND Body Found Outside Bognor Post Office – High Street Sealed Off by Police
Teen Charged with Murder After London Stabbing Tragedy
FATAL ATTACK Teen Charged with Murder After London Stabbing Tragedy

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre
EASTBOURNE HORROR UPDATE: Woman Stabbed Outside Poundland
Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested
PICTURED Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested
Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder
FALSE SPEED TRAP Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder
SAVAGE ATTACK Man Jailed for Stabbing 11-Year-Old Girl in Leicester Square
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Shuts M20 Coastbound on Day One of Operation Brock
Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos
SHEER MADNESS Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos
SCUMBAGS Shameless Thieves Raid Trust-Based Village Shop!
Teen Murder Shock in Islington: Suspect Held
TRAGIC LOSS Teen Murder Shock in Islington: Suspect Held
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
CHILD SEX CHARGES Man Hit with Six More Charges in Bristol Child Exploitation Probe
Missing Ashford Woman: Drivers Urged to Check Dashcams
FIND HER Missing Ashford Woman: Drivers Urged to Check Dashcams
FULL EVACUATION Major Incident at M&S Charlton: 35 Treated After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak
Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in Somerset
MURDER PROBE Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in Somerset
Police Hunt Two Men After Teen Sex Assault in Bristol
SEX ATTACK Police Hunt Two Men After Teen Sex Assault in Bristol
RAPID ACTION Kent Cops Step Up Patrols to Keep Women Safe This Christmas
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
ROAD CLOSED M20 Chaos: Eastbound Carriageway Shut After Van Crash in Kent
Disneyland Paris Dumped in Rubbish as Workers Protest – Kids Stumble Through Mess
PROTEST Disneyland Paris Dumped in Rubbish as Workers Protest – Kids Stumble Through Mess

More From UKNIP

M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
TRAFFIC CHAOS Broken-Down Lorry Brings M20 to a Standstill on Day One of Operation Brock
Man Hit by Train at Kingston Station Sparks Major Delays
PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Man Hit by Train at Kingston Station Sparks Major Delays
CRASH HORROR Tragic Plane Crash Kills 10 Including Three Young Children
Knife Horror at Elite Moscow School
STABBING SPREE Knife Horror at Elite Moscow School