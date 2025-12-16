Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown

Swindon’s drug trade takes a hit as a couple behind a cocaine racket get jail time following a sharp Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) probe.

Couple’s Secret Drug Empire Exposed

Donna Midgeley, 32, and Jordan Williams, 35, a couple living in Eastleaze, Swindon, were busted after a lengthy investigation dubbed Operation Scoria.

Officers first caught wind of the gang’s cocaine dealings back on May 24, 2022, after spotting a suspicious transaction in an Aldi car park. Williams sold drugs to Malcolm Dennis, 50, who then passed on an ounce of cocaine to a local taxi driver, Daniel Wells, 43. Both men were arrested thanks to a dashcam video recording the exchange.

Dennis and Wells received suspended prison sentences after pleading guilty, but that was just the start.

Hidden Stash Uncovered in Filing Cabinet

Police zeroed in on Midgeley and Williams, watching them make multiple night-time cannabis deals after work. Their secret? A self-storage unit that held more than just junk.

Inside a filing cabinet in the unit, officers found over 750 grams of cocaine — worth between £50,000 and £75,000 — along with scales, gloves, and Midgeley’s work uniform complete with a name badge. Williams’ fingerprints were found on the drug packaging, sealing their fate.

Their home also held small bundles of cocaine and a hefty stash of cash.

Judge Sends Duo to Jail

On December 15, Swindon Crown Court handed down sentences: Williams got four years and eight months, while Midgeley was locked up for four years and three months after both admitted to cocaine supply charges.