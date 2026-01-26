Watch Live

SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree

  03:55
  26 January 2026

Two men have been slammed behind bars for over a decade after a swift police crackdown on gun crimes in Rotherham.

Chase Ends in Arrest After Maltby Shooting

Joshua Stevens, 36, and Luke Rushforth, 24, tried to shake off the cops after a 999 call reported gunfire at a Maltby address on 11 May 2025. But their attempts to escape were in vain.

Police, backed by a helicopter, tracked their every move and nabbed the duo in the early hours of 12 May.

Evidence Stacks Up – Clothes, Guns, and Shells

Officers found discarded clothing matching CCTV footage – a balaclava and black jumper – near the scene of the shooting.

During searches, a firearm was spotted hidden in a hedgerow in Maltby. Forensics confirmed it had been fired during the incident.

At Stevens’ home, cops uncovered 52 shotgun cartridges stashed in a plastic bag.

Jail Time Handed Down at Sheffield Crown Court

Both men pleaded guilty to multiple firearms offences.

“Stevens admitted four counts of firearm possession and three counts of ammunition possession,” police said.

Stevens was sentenced to six years inside and added an extended two-year license.

Rushforth received five years for three counts of firearm possession and two ammunition charges.

Justice served after a tense hunt for two dangerous gunmen shaking up Rotherham’s streets.

