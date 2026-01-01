Watch Live

  • Updated: 23:21
  • , 1 January 2026
Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash

Chaos broke out in Dudley early this morning when a police officer was attacked while handling a crash scene. Two suspects have been arrested following the shocking assault.

Officer Attacked at Crash Scene

West Midlands Police swooped after a Ford Ranger smashed into a wall on Robert Street, Lower Gornal, just before 5.30am. When officers arrived, they spotted a man walking away from the wreck.

As the female officer tried to stop him from hopping into a nearby Range Rover, driven by a second suspect, she was punched in the throat.

Suspects Busted After High-Speed Chase

The Range Rover sped off, but police quickly mobilised traffic units and drone teams. The pair were tracked down in Swindon, South Staffordshire by 7.30am.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and drink-driving. A 48-year-old woman was held for allegedly assisting an offender.

The getaway Range Rover was also recovered. Both remain in custody, while luckily the injured officer escaped serious harm.

STAND OFF Man Held After 9-Hour Battersea Stand-Off Over Racial and Homophobic Attack

Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash
