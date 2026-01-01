Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash

Chaos broke out in Dudley early this morning when a police officer was attacked while handling a crash scene. Two suspects have been arrested following the shocking assault.

Officer Attacked at Crash Scene

West Midlands Police swooped after a Ford Ranger smashed into a wall on Robert Street, Lower Gornal, just before 5.30am. When officers arrived, they spotted a man walking away from the wreck.

As the female officer tried to stop him from hopping into a nearby Range Rover, driven by a second suspect, she was punched in the throat.

Suspects Busted After High-Speed Chase

The Range Rover sped off, but police quickly mobilised traffic units and drone teams. The pair were tracked down in Swindon, South Staffordshire by 7.30am.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and drink-driving. A 48-year-old woman was held for allegedly assisting an offender.

The getaway Range Rover was also recovered. Both remain in custody, while luckily the injured officer escaped serious harm.