UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie About Cause of Death

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London

Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son

Home Breaking Two Individuals Jailed for Violent Murder in Kingston

Two Individuals Jailed for Violent Murder in Kingston

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man posing by pool with palm trees.

Two individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of the murder of Farhad Khalili in Kingston. Sean Deery, 28, and Sebastian Niven, 18, were found guilty at the Old Bailey in December and were sentenced on Monday, 19 February.

The court heard how Farhad Khalili was attacked around 7pm on 15 December 2021 as he walked along Surbiton Crescent in Kingston. He was ambushed and assaulted by Deery and Niven, resulting in multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts from emergency services, Farhad tragically died at the scene.

Young man with brown hair facing camera.

CCTV footage quickly identified Deery and Niven as the assailants, with Deery mistakenly detained after being identified as a suspect in a separate robbery nearby. Niven fled the scene but was apprehended at his home address the following day, with blood-stained clothing linking him to the attack.

Man with beard in black hoodie.

Both individuals refused to cooperate during police interviews, but the evidence against them was substantial, leading to charges of murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Barry from the Specialist Crime Command praised the swift action of officers and the support from the local community, which facilitated the quick identification and apprehension of the suspects.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the ferocity and intent displayed by Deery and Niven resulted in tragic consequences,” said Detective Inspector Barry. “I hope these sentences provide some degree of comfort to Farhad’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

Sean Deery received a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years, while Sebastian Niven was sentenced to life with a minimum of 14 years imprisonment.

Post Views: 44

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Emergency Response to Crash in Faversham
Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving
Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public
Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Handsworth
Retro Slots: a return to the past with a modern outlook in 2024

READ NEXT:

Vehicle leaves M3 Motorway in Basingstoke
Four people have been arrested following a police pursuit
Sixteen puppies have been rescued after being kept in squalid conditions in London Police operation
Police renew Appeal after Serious Sex Attack in Basingstoke
The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services
UK Casinos and Learning: education support programmes
How casinos support sports and social initiatives in Britain
Breaking

Tragic Death of Teddi Baker: Tower Hamlets Police Seek Witnesses

Burnley Fan Issued 5-Year Ban for Offensive Chanting at Match
Roman Kemp announces he is leaving Capital FM role
New Railway Station Proposed for the Vale of Glamorgan
A domestic abuser will spend three years in prison and has been given an indefinite restraining order
Families “Sickened” as Police Share Stabbing Victims’ Injuries on WhatsApp
Ongoing Search After Child Falls in Leicester’s River Soar
Breaking

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Handsworth

Police Launch Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Jayden from Haywards Heath
Female Climber Saved by Passing Royal Marine Hero After 65-Foot Plunge on Blencathra Mountain
Police Launch Major Search After Child, Three, Falls Into River in Leicestershire
Cillian Murphy Makes History with BAFTA Best Actor Win
Serial Rapist Former Met Police Officer David Carrick Has Maximum Pension Stripped
Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen
Pair Arrested in Colchester After Police Officers Strangled
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Recovery of Firearms
Breaking

Investigation Launched Into Children’s Deaths in Bristol

Breaking

Suspects Linked to Serious A2 Collision Added to Most Wanted List

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft and Threat Incident in Salisbury
Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London
£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid
Gravesend Man Sentenced for Adopted Daughter’s Murder
Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision in Broadstairs
Police Drone Aids in Recovery of Stolen Caravan in Dartford
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Deptford Man Faces Charges of Attempted Murder and Firearms Offences
Three Arrested in Connection with £2 Million Jewellery Theft in Wrotham
Dogs are social animals who need your time, love, and attention: What you need to know before adopting a dog
A Journey Through Time: Exploring Pakistan’s Ancient Civilizations
Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Property in Strood
Teenager Arrested in Connection with Hackney Murder Investigation
Breaking

British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness

Breaking

Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted

RECOMMENDED

Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised
Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway
Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week
Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory
Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common
Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked
BreakingLONDON

Drug Dealer Found Guilty of Beating Vulnerable Addict to Death

Breaking

Swindon drug driver banned from the roads

Breaking

Protect Your Data Amidst Massive Facebook Marketplace Breach

Breaking

London Overground Unveils £6 Million Rebrand: Lioness, Windrush, and Suffragette Among New Names

Breaking

Killer Identified by Fingerprint Sentenced After Attempting to Evade Justice

Breaking

Tube Union, RMT, Secures Pay Rise on London Underground

BreakingLONDON

Pet Owners Encouraged to Check Microchip Numbers for Their Animals

Breaking

Former Home of Kenneth Noye, Site of Brink’s-Mat Bullion Hideout, Sold for £2.5 Million

Breaking

Building Company Director Spared Jail After Labourer Died in Wall Collapse at Birmingham Construction Site

Breaking

Prescot Man Caught in Child Sex Sting by Newcastle Hunters

Breaking

Tragic Loss: Four-Month-Old Baby Dies in Leeds Collision

Breaking

Appeal Launched for Missing Woman from Ashford

Breaking

Fire Engulfs Derelict Building in Gravesend

Breaking

Fire Incident at Commercial Premises in Maidstone

SUSSEX

Sussex Police’s Campaign Exposes Holiday Drink-Driving Offences

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

SUSSEX

Volk’s Electric Railway Crowned ‘Railway of the Year’ at Heritage Railway Awards

SUSSEX

Boost Security Measures as Eastbourne Faces Uptick in Burglaries

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Urgent Operation at Newhaven Port Discovers People in Freezer Lorry

Breaking

Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway

BreakingLONDON

Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week

Breaking

Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory

BreakingLONDON

Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common

BreakingLONDON

Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked

BreakingLONDON

Weekend Closures: Dartford Crossing Tunnels Shut for Maintenance

Breaking

Fake 50mph Sign Catches Out 600 Drivers, But Fines Stand, Says Met Police

Breaking

Appeal for Information: Missing Person from Denmark Hill

Breaking

Former West Mercia Police Federation Secretary Charged with Fraud

Breaking

Police Investigating Serious Incident in Greenford

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Reports of Suspicious Behaviour at Gravesend Train Station

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing
Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie...
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.