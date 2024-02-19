Two individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of the murder of Farhad Khalili in Kingston. Sean Deery, 28, and Sebastian Niven, 18, were found guilty at the Old Bailey in December and were sentenced on Monday, 19 February.

The court heard how Farhad Khalili was attacked around 7pm on 15 December 2021 as he walked along Surbiton Crescent in Kingston. He was ambushed and assaulted by Deery and Niven, resulting in multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts from emergency services, Farhad tragically died at the scene.

CCTV footage quickly identified Deery and Niven as the assailants, with Deery mistakenly detained after being identified as a suspect in a separate robbery nearby. Niven fled the scene but was apprehended at his home address the following day, with blood-stained clothing linking him to the attack.

Both individuals refused to cooperate during police interviews, but the evidence against them was substantial, leading to charges of murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Barry from the Specialist Crime Command praised the swift action of officers and the support from the local community, which facilitated the quick identification and apprehension of the suspects.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the ferocity and intent displayed by Deery and Niven resulted in tragic consequences,” said Detective Inspector Barry. “I hope these sentences provide some degree of comfort to Farhad’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

Sean Deery received a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years, while Sebastian Niven was sentenced to life with a minimum of 14 years imprisonment.