Two jailed for 21 years for sexual offences against a child

Police are welcoming the sentencing of a man and a woman to a total of 21 years in prison for sexual offences against a child.



Scott Geraghty, 31, of News Lane, Rainford was jailed for 11 years and six months after being found guilty of offences including engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; and inciting a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.



Chloe Dixon, 26, of News Lane, Rainford, was jailed for nine years and six months after being found guilty of offences including Possessing indecent images of a child; Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; and Engaging in sexual communication with a child.



The offences took place in 2020. Both were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today, Thursday 4 April.

Both were also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, and issued with a Restraining Order to further protect their victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Rebecca Igglesden said: “Geraghty and Dixon’s crimes have caused immeasurable pain and suffering to their victim and her family.



I would like to praise the strength, patience and bravery of the victim, throughout this long and complex investigation. Although no outcome can take away the harm caused, we hope that the knowledge they have been jailed will at least provide some comfort and aid her process of recovery.



“Our specialist Unity Team is committed to investigating any reports of a sexual offence. We have detectives who are specially trained to deal with these serious crimes and ensure that victims are supported throughout the process.



“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and let us know so we can investigate.



“We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us we have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and compassion.”