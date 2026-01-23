Two men have been locked up after a savage knife attack that nearly killed a man in Scarborough. Laurentiu Ardeleanu, 23, and Gheorghita Zamacali, 27, planned the assault in chilling detail, the court heard.

Premeditated and Violent Attack

The terrifying assault happened on 25 January last year at a block of flats on West Park Terrace. Police were called to reports of a disturbance and found the victim, a 30-year-old man, bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the chest and a deep head cut.

Officers gave first aid before the victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were so severe he was airlifted to another hospital for urgent care.

Attackers Fled UK, Caught at Euro Tunnel

Investigations revealed the two attackers worked as a team, arriving together and each playing an active role in the violent assault. After stabbing the victim, they continued to beat him until police sirens forced them to flee.

CCTV caught Ardeleanu and Zamacali briskly walking away before fleeing the country. Both Romanian nationals were caught days later returning through the Euro Tunnel in Kent.

Guilty Pleas and Sentences

Initially denying the attack and lying to police, the pair ultimately admitted their crimes in York Crown Court. Ardeleanu was jailed for two and a half years for wounding, while Zamacali got a five-year sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The judge slammed the attack as “dangerous, violent and potentially fatal”, reflecting the serious nature of the premeditated assault.