HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham

  • Updated: 20:57
  • , 23 December 2025
Two criminals have been locked up for the savage manslaughter of 45-year-old Martin Shaw following a vicious attack last year.

Jemma Marshall and Jason Wadsworth Sentenced

Jemma Marshall, from Burns Close, Oldham, received a 4½-year prison sentence. Jason Wadsworth, of Shaw, was handed a heftier 8 years and 4 months after being found guilty at Manchester Crown Court in November 2025.

Horrific Attack Caught on CCTV

On the night of 10 September 2023, Martin Shaw was walking home along Ashton Road when Marshall and Wadsworth drove past in Marshall’s car. They dragged Martin inside and launched a brutal assault.

  • Repeatedly punched Martin in the face and body.
  • Marshall showed zero remorse, complaining about blood splattered in her car.
  • After the attack, they forced Martin back to his home without permission.
  • Wadsworth shouted, “You better give her, her money,” hinting at sinister motives.

Exploitation and Violence Fueled the Tragedy

Martin Shaw was a vulnerable man battling drug and alcohol addiction. Marshall exploited him and other addicts, forcing them into drug use and then demanding escalating debts.

“Wadsworth acted as Marshall’s enforcer, using intimidation and violence to collect money,” police reports reveal.

Shortly after the home invasion, neighbours saw Marshall and Wadsworth leave Martin’s address. Police found Martin injured and told officers he had been beaten. He collapsed later that night and was rushed to Royal Oldham Hospital, where he died on 4 November.

Denials and No Comments

Marshall claimed she only gave Martin a lift and heard Wadsworth fighting with him in the back seat. She also denied ever threatening Martin over money.

Wadsworth remained silent during his police interview.

Justice has now been served for Martin Shaw after this horrific and fatal attack.

