Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London

Drama unfolded in Leytonstone on Wednesday afternoon as two children found themselves trapped on a small island in the middle of a freezing pond. The boys were stuck when melting ice blocked their path back to shore.

Fire Crews Launch Daring Rescue

Firefighters from Leyton, Walthamstow, and East Ham raced to the scene at Hollow Pond. Using inflatable rescue boats and specialist water gear, crews hauled the children to safety by 5:35pm GMT.

Warning Over Dangerous Ice Conditions

The London Fire Brigade revealed they have tackled over 14 ice-related emergencies in just one week. Their urgent message to the public: steer clear of frozen water, as thinning ice can turn deadly in seconds.