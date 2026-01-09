Watch Live

RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London

  • Updated: 10:55
  • , 9 January 2026
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London

Drama unfolded in Leytonstone on Wednesday afternoon as two children found themselves trapped on a small island in the middle of a freezing pond. The boys were stuck when melting ice blocked their path back to shore.

Fire Crews Launch Daring Rescue

Firefighters from Leyton, Walthamstow, and East Ham raced to the scene at Hollow Pond. Using inflatable rescue boats and specialist water gear, crews hauled the children to safety by 5:35pm GMT.

Warning Over Dangerous Ice Conditions

The fire-brigade/" title="London Fire Brigade" rel="nofollow">London Fire Brigade revealed they have tackled over 14 ice-related emergencies in just one week. Their urgent message to the public: steer clear of frozen water, as thinning ice can turn deadly in seconds.

Recommended for you

Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures

Must READ

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
I FEARED FOR MY LIFE Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth

More For You

Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills
Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds

More From UK News in Pictures

61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
SNOW JOKE Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image

More From UKNIP

How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

BREAKING

Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
DRIVER ARRESTED Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
error: Content is protected !!