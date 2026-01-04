Watch Live

DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent

  • Updated: 12:51
  • , 4 January 2026
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network

Witnesses and dashcam footage are being sought following a fatal collision near Iwade.

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police was called by South East Coast ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service to reports a car had left the carriageway of Old Ferry Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday 3 January 2026.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and assisted rescue efforts by closing the road between the junctions with Raspberry Hill Lane and Sheppey Way.

Two occupants of the blue Ford Fiesta were later declared deceased, with a third being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Road closures remain in place while an investigation into the incident continues.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Kent Police.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage should submit the footage via this link https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/oldferryroadrtc-03jan26

To report information about the collision, please call 01622 798538 quoting reference BN/JM/001/26. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or you can complete their online form.

