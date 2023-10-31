Two men are in hospital following a serious collision near Shrewsbury this afternoon

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.51pm to the A458 near Cressage and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“One male patient was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“A second man was cut free from his vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries before being airlifted to the same hospital for further treatment.”