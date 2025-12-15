Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On

Shock and outrage hit Shotton Colliery, County Durham, after a living Christmas tree was brutally felled just hours following its festive light switch-on. Police have now hauled in two men for questioning amid community fury.

Christmas Tree Vandalised Hours After Being Lit

In a stunning act of vandalism on Wednesday night (December 10), a healthy spruce tree, freshly decorated and lit, was chopped down between 10pm and 11pm. The tree had been planted in 2014 and held deep local significance — a living tribute to World War I heroes from the area.

Police confirmed arrests of two men, both in their 20s, following the shocking incident. A 26-year-old man faces criminal damage charges, while a 23-year-old has been released pending further probes.

Community Left “Devastated” by Mindless Crime

Steve Maitland, chairman of the local residents association, was left “gutted” by the attack. “I thought it was a hoax at first,” he said. “But when I saw the tree was gone, I was absolutely devastated.”

Maitland blasted the vandals for their callous disrespect, stressing the tree’s historical importance. “These people don’t understand the history or feeling behind this. Some who fundraised for the tree have since passed away. It’s mindless vandalism that’s hurt everyone here.”

Despite the heartbreak, the community has rallied together, raising funds for a replacement tree expected to be planted by spring. A protective sleeve now guards the fallen tree’s base so it can remain upright this Christmas.

Police Continue Investigation Amid Public Outcry

The Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team remains tight-lipped but active as local residents demand justice. The felling has sparked anger among campaigners and locals alike, who describe the act as “devastating” and disrespectful to local heritage.

The police initially launched an appeal to track down those responsible, which led to the recent arrests. Community members have expressed their determination to protect their commemorative landmarks moving forward.

For more on this developing story, follow updates from the shotton colliery community and local authorities.