Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard

Police Called to Suspicious Scene on Cooper Road

Police swooped on a property in Grimsby after reports of suspicious behaviour on Sunday, 21 December. Arriving at around 11am on Cooper Road, officers found a vehicle carrying two pig carcasses. A search of the home’s backyard uncovered two more dead pigs.

Two Men Arrested Over Theft and Animal Cruelty

A 25-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested on suspicion of two counts each of theft, criminal damage, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Both men have since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Officers are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward. A police spokesperson said: