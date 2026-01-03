Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting

Police have arrested two men, aged 29 and 18, on suspicion of firearm possession and intent to endanger life following a shooting in Chadwell Heath.

Woman Injured in Whalebone Lane South Incident

The shocking incident happened on Friday, January 2, at around 7.15pm on Whalebone Lane South. Officers found a woman in her 50s with an injury “consistent with an air rifle.” She was rushed to hospital, but thankfully her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Investigation Ongoing, Police Seek Witnesses

“Police were called to a report of a firearm discharge at 19:14hrs on Friday, 2 January,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. “Two men were arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of possession of a firearm and intent to endanger life.”

The suspects remain in custody while the Met continues its investigation. Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CAD5868/02Jan.