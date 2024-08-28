Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

An investigation is under way following a fatal stabbing in Clapton.

Police were called at about 3.38hrs on Wednesday, 28 August, to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, E5.



Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man – aged in his 30s – suffering from stab wound injuries.

two men arrested following fatal stabbing in hackney

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers arrested two men – aged 28 and 21 – nearby on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts of what has happened.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.