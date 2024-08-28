 Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

‘Good Guy in a Wheelchair’ Fatally Stabbed in Clapton Street Fight; Two Arrested

Man in a Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed in Rushmore Road Incident; Two Arrested

Police Pursuit Ends in Collision on A12 in Romford; Three Arrested

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog

Home Breaking Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
'good Guy In A Wheelchair' Fatally Stabbed In Clapton Street Fight; Two Arrested

An investigation is under way following a fatal stabbing in Clapton.

Police were called at about 3.38hrs on Wednesday, 28 August, to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, E5.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man – aged in his 30s – suffering from stab wound injuries.

two men arrested following fatal stabbing in hackney

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

two men arrested following fatal stabbing in hackney

Officers arrested two men – aged 28 and 21 – nearby on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full facts of what has happened.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

two men arrested following fatal stabbing in hackney

If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.

‘good Guy In A Wheelchair’ Fatally Stabbed In Clapton Street Fight; Two Arrested

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Public Appeal for Help in Tracing Missing 23-Year-Old Woman from Rosyth, Fife
Alan McMahon subjected the woman to a campaign of sustained abuse
Police hunt sex attacker in Chatham
Police officer recovering after being stabbed in West London
Road haulage operators jailed for involvement in an over £30m money laundering scam jailed for 42 years
Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility
Breaking

Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says

Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped
Appeal Following Reported Robbery in Ramsgate
Serial Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years for Horrific Attacks in Portsmouth and Gosport
Man Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Incident in Bexleyheath
Controversial Decision by BTP Bosses to Close Most ‘X’ Accounts Sparks Criticism
96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash
Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival
Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Breaking

Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation

Breaking

Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision

Chaos at Notting Hill Carnival: Group of Youths Smash Bus Shelter While Twerking
Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post
Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone
Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response
Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham
Police Seek Three Males in Connection with Pontefract Town Centre Assault
Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Rainham

Breaking

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs

Breaking

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Breaking

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

RECOMMENDED

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London
Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey
Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply
Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives
Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined
Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say
Breaking

West Midlands Police Continue Attempted Murder Investigation in Birmingham

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Derry/Londonderry Flat Fire

Breaking

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham

Breaking

Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham

Breaking

Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London

Breaking

Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden

Breaking

Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany

Breaking

Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Breaking

Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover

Breaking

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained

Breaking

Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle

Breaking

Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town

Breaking

More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports

Breaking

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

Breaking