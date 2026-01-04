Watch Live

SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock

  Updated: 23:38
  4 January 2026
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested

The Met Police have bailed two men arrested over a shooting in Chadwell Heath that left a woman injured. The suspects, aged 29 and 18, were held on suspicion of possessing a firearm and intent to endanger life.

Victim Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

The drama unfolded on Whalebone Lane South at around 7:15pm on Friday, January 2. Officers found a woman in her 50s with an injury “consistent with an air rifle” and rushed her to hospital. Thankfully, her injuries are confirmed as not life-changing or life-threatening.

No Other Suspects Being Sought, Police Say

A Met Police spokesperson told this paper no other suspects are currently being sought in connection with the incident.

“Two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of possession of a firearm and intent to endanger life,” the police confirmed.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information or footage related to the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD5868/02Jan.

