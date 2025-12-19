Police have charged two men after a major drug bust in Sheerness uncovered a stash of suspected Class A drugs and paraphernalia. The haul included a massive cache of MDMA and ecstasy pills.

Drug Raid Hits Eastchurch Property

On Sunday 14 December 2025, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Eastchurch. Inside, they discovered 2 kilos of MDMA, around 5,000 ecstasy pills, cocaine, and £1,800 in cash. All items were seized as evidence.

Brothers Charged with Drug Supply

Connor Graham, 27, and Bryn Graham, 22, both from Church Road, Eastchurch, have been charged with drug supply offences. The pair are now behind bars, remanded until their next court appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 12 January 2026.