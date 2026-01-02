Detectives have charged two men following a deadly collision in Gillingham on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Deadly Crash on A289 Gads Hill

The tragic accident happened around 12.10pm on the A289 Gads Hill. A grey Mercedes estate struck a pedestrian, a man in his 80s, before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Eastcourt Lane. The two occupants had fled on foot.

Emergency services found the pedestrian on Grange Road. Despite treatment by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, he sadly died at the scene.

Charges Filed and Court Date Set

On 1 January 2026, 28-year-old Albert Matraxhiu, from Edgware, was charged with death by dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Erald Paci, from Chatham, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both Albanian nationals have been remanded to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 2 January 2026.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses and those with dashcam or CCTV footage are asked to contact police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference EW/LB/093/25.

Footage can also be uploaded here.