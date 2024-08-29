 Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary

UK News in Pictures

UK Channel Crossings Exceed 20,000 in 2024

Teen Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Crawley’s Three Bridges Railway Station

City of London Police Launch Pop-Up Tents to Teach Life-Saving Bleed Prevention Techniques

Housing Ombudsman Orders Peabody to Improve Services Following Independent Review

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Kidane Gebrehiwot in Gloucester Following Argument

Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary

Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Police Dogs Assist In Recovering Stolen Tools And Tractor

Two men have been charged in connection with a high-speed pursuit on the A2 near Gravesend that followed a burglary in Snodland on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The incident began when a resident on Snodland Road, Snodland, reported a break-in at his home during the early hours of the morning. The suspects allegedly stole a Mercedes using keys taken from inside the property.

At approximately 5:20 AM the same day, officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted the stolen car on the A2. Despite being signalled to stop with blue lights and sirens, the driver of the Mercedes reportedly continued towards London, driving dangerously.

The pursuit came to an end when patrol officers successfully halted the vehicle with the assistance of a police dog. The two occupants of the car were subsequently arrested.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Kion Carter-Adams of Hollydown Way, Leytonstone, and Joel Adekunle of Chigwell Road, South Woodford, were later charged by detectives. Both men face charges of burglary and theft, while Mr. Carter-Adams has also been charged with dangerous driving.

The suspects appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 28, where they were remanded into custody. Their case has been referred to Maidstone Crown Court, with a hearing date yet to be confirmed.

The swift response and coordination by Police, including the involvement of a police dog, were critical in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion. Authorities are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with additional information regarding the burglary or pursuit to come forward.

