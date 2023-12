Two people have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Verwood Close, Park North on November 29, during which a woman in her 30s was seriously injured.

Martin Coombs, 24, of Somerville Road, Walcot, and Jay Stokes, 31, of Hallam Moor, Swindon, have been charged with aggravated burglary and section 18 grievous bodily harm.

They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in Swindon Magistrates’ Court today (08/12).