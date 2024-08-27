Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders

Two men have been charged with murder following a devastating house fire in Bradford that tragically claimed the lives of a mother and her three young children. The fire, which has shocked the local community, took place earlier this month, leading to the deaths of the four family members.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, have both been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The fire, which broke out in a residential home, resulted in the deaths of a mother and her three children, all of whom were inside the house at the time. Emergency services responded to the scene, but despite their best efforts, the family members could not be saved.

The two men were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire. Authorities have not yet revealed further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or the possible motives behind the charges.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court, where they will face the charges against them. The local community in Bradford is in mourning, as tributes have poured in for the victims, and residents continue to come to terms with the tragedy.

The investigation remains active, with police appealing for any additional information that could assist in understanding the full events leading to the devastating fire.

More updates are expected as the legal proceedings continue.