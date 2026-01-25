Police have charged two men following a daring ram raid on the Yves Saint Laurent store in Westminster in the early hours of Friday morning.

SUV Smashes Into High-End Store

Just before 3am, officers were called to Old Bond Street after thieves used an SUV to smash through the store’s entrance. They made off with a haul of high-value items, including designer handbags.

Flying Squad Cracks Case Fast

The Met’s elite Flying Squad, investigating a string of similar high-end raids, swooped in. Two men were arrested later the same day, swiftly charged, and remanded in custody by Saturday evening.

Suspects Named and Charged

Ryan Brough, 32, of Courtney Road, Islington

Max Tyson, 25, of St Peter’s Street, Islington

Both face conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2025 and January 2026. They are due in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 January.

Manhunt Continues for Third Suspect

Police are still hunting a third man believed to have taken part in the Yves Saint Laurent raid. Enquiries remain ongoing.