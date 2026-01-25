Watch Live

SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid

  • Updated: 18:25
  • , 25 January 2026

Police have charged two men following a daring ram raid on the Yves Saint Laurent store in Westminster in the early hours of Friday morning.

SUV Smashes Into High-End Store

Just before 3am, officers were called to Old Bond Street after thieves used an SUV to smash through the store’s entrance. They made off with a haul of high-value items, including designer handbags.

Flying Squad Cracks Case Fast

The Met’s elite Flying Squad, investigating a string of similar high-end raids, swooped in. Two men were arrested later the same day, swiftly charged, and remanded in custody by Saturday evening.

Suspects Named and Charged

  • Ryan Brough, 32, of Courtney Road, Islington
  • Max Tyson, 25, of St Peter’s Street, Islington

Both face conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2025 and January 2026. They are due in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 January.

Manhunt Continues for Third Suspect

Police are still hunting a third man believed to have taken part in the Yves Saint Laurent raid. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Recommended for you

G_IXpX4XoAAttOx (1)
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
G_SQP0LXsAA6Mh4
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
G_SWqgpW4AEVLtv
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 00.40.24
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims

Must READ

MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash

More For You

POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham

More From UK News in Pictures

Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham

More From UKNIP

TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
error: Content is protected !!