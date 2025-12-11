Watch Live

HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy

  • Updated: 01:19
  • , 11 December 2025
Two men have been found guilty for their part in a horrific house fire in Bradford that claimed the lives of a mother and her three children.

Brutal Attack on Family Home

On the early hours of 21 August 2024, Sharaz Ali, 40, and Calum Sunderland, 26, launched a deadly attack on a Westbury Road house. Police statement reveals the pair filled a canister with petrol from a Keighley station, drove to the address, and set the property ablaze.

Sunderland kicked down the door while Ali doused the house in fuel before igniting it. Inside were Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her children Denisty (9), Oscar (5), and toddler Aubree Birtle (22 months).

Tragic Loss and Arrests

The house quickly became engulfed in flames. Despite heroic rescue efforts, the family perished from their injuries.

Ali was arrested at the scene with serious injuries and spent months hospitalised. CCTV work led police to Sunderland, who was caught hiding in a basement in Keighley.

Convictions and Sentencing

  • Sharaz Ali convicted of four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
  • Calum Sunderland convicted of four counts of manslaughter.

Both men will be sentenced at a forthcoming hearing. The devastating fire has shocked the community and left Bradford mourning this senseless loss.

