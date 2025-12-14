Watch Live

DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078

  • Updated: 22:35
  • , 14 December 2025
Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078

Tragedy struck Dorset on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when two men were killed in a devastating collision on the B3078 near Knowlton.

Crash Details: Audi and VW T-Roc Collide

Dorset Police were called to the scene at 6.05pm after reports of a smash involving a black Audi A4 and a blue Volkswagen T-Roc near the junction with Lumber Lane.

Emergency crews rushed to the site but both drivers — a 24-year-old man from Poole and a 57-year-old man, also from Poole — were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had passengers.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Road closures were enforced while officers conducted a detailed investigation and processed the collision site.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the two people who sadly died at this extremely difficult time,” said Sergeant Richard Stroud from the Roads Policing Team.

“We are continuing to make enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

“I urge anyone who saw the crash or who was driving nearby to check dashcam footage and come forward with any information.”

Sergeant Stroud also thanked the public for their patience during the disruption caused by road closures.

How to Help the Investigation

Dorset Police ask anyone with information to contact them online, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident number 13:408.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given via the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by ringing freephone 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

Chaos at Brighton’s Churchill Square as Man Causes Mayhem
DRAMA UNFOLDS Chaos at Brighton’s Churchill Square as Man Causes Mayhem
Missing Man Alert: Liam Ryan Vanishes in Aldershot
FIND LIAM Missing Man Alert: Liam Ryan Vanishes in Aldershot
Shock at Brown University Shooting: Two Dead, Several Wounded
Shock at Brown University Shooting: Two Dead, Several Wounded
60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze on East Ham High Street
EAST LONDON INCIDENT 60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze on East Ham High Street

Must READ

Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
BEACH HORROR ATTACK Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
DRUNK DRIVER Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
WILD CHASE Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford
SEARCH UNDERWAY Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford

More For You

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Boy from Hedge End
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Boy from Hedge End
CLOSE CALL United Flight Loses Engine After Dulles Takeoff Sparks Brush Fire
Two Teens Die and Third Critically Hurt in Shocking Rotherham Crash
HORROR SMASH Two Teens Die and Third Critically Hurt in Shocking Rotherham Crash
Vandals Wreck Historic HSBC Bank in Wokingham
REPAIR COSTS Vandals Wreck Historic HSBC Bank in Wokingham

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested
SEX ATTACK Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested
Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
SECRET GROW Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
DRAGGED INTO IT Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested
WOMAN ARRESTED Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested
Tragic Totton House Fire: Woman Dies, Man in 60s Fighting for Life
FATAL ENDING Tragic Totton House Fire: Woman Dies, Man in 60s Fighting for Life
Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
POLICE PROBE Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
BEACH HORROR Panic as Shots Ring Out Near Bondi Pavilion
Multiple Casualties After Gunmen Open Fire at Bondi Beach During Hanukkah
TERROR ATTACK Multiple Casualties After Gunmen Open Fire at Bondi Beach During Hanukkah
BONNDI BEACH Chaos at Bondi Beach: Police Respond to Shooting
DOUBLE TROUBLE Katie Price and Kerry Katona Plot Double Wedding and Babies in 2026
Dartford Crystal Meth Bust: Two Men Hit with Drug Charges
METH BUST Dartford Crystal Meth Bust: Two Men Hit with Drug Charges
Eastbourne Man Caught Running Dark Web Child Abuse Rings
DARK WEB Eastbourne Man Caught Running Dark Web Child Abuse Rings
Flames engulf 12 vehicles as fire service declares 'major incident' in Cambridge
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Flames engulf 12 vehicles as fire service declares ‘major incident’ in Cambridge
Six Years On: The Heartbreaking Case of Natalie Jenkins' Disappearance
MURDER SUSPECTED Six Years On: The Heartbreaking Case of Natalie Jenkins’ Disappearance
Father Jailed for Killing His Four-Week-Old Daughter
NOW IN HAMPSHIRE Father Jailed for Killing His Four-Week-Old Daughter
Probe Launched After Woman Dies in Shocking Totton Blaze
BLAZE HORROR PROBE Probe Launched After Woman Dies in Shocking Totton Blaze

More From UKNIP

Major Fire Breaks Out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital Car Park
BLAZE HORROR Major Fire Breaks Out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital Car Park
Nigel Farage Slams US ‘Ukraine Peace Plan’ as ‘Totally Unacceptable’
LABOUR MEMBERSHIP FALL Reform UK Smashes Through Labour to Become Biggest Political Party in Britain
Urgent: Pensioner Vanishes in Broadstairs
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent: Pensioner Vanishes in Broadstairs
Man Hospitalised After Shocking Dog Attack in Leeds City Centre
DOG ATTACK Man Hospitalised After Shocking Dog Attack in Leeds City Centre