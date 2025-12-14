Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078

Tragedy struck Dorset on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when two men were killed in a devastating collision on the B3078 near Knowlton.

Crash Details: Audi and VW T-Roc Collide

Dorset Police were called to the scene at 6.05pm after reports of a smash involving a black Audi A4 and a blue Volkswagen T-Roc near the junction with Lumber Lane.

Emergency crews rushed to the site but both drivers — a 24-year-old man from Poole and a 57-year-old man, also from Poole — were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had passengers.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Road closures were enforced while officers conducted a detailed investigation and processed the collision site.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the two people who sadly died at this extremely difficult time,” said Sergeant Richard Stroud from the Roads Policing Team. “We are continuing to make enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.” “I urge anyone who saw the crash or who was driving nearby to check dashcam footage and come forward with any information.” Sergeant Stroud also thanked the public for their patience during the disruption caused by road closures.

How to Help the Investigation

Dorset Police ask anyone with information to contact them online, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident number 13:408.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given via the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by ringing freephone 0800 555 111.