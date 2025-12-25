Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property

Emergency services made a grim discovery on Christmas Day after a welfare concern was raised. Two men were found dead at a property on Donegall Road, Belfast.

Firefighters and Police Launch Investigation

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene following the welfare alert. A chemical scientist from the fire service was also called in to assist with the investigation.

The scientist helped to determine if any harmful chemicals were involved. Carbon monoxide poisoning has already been ruled out. All hazardous material readings came back normal.

Probe Underway as Police Await Full Statement

Police are now leading the investigation into the deaths, which may have occurred since Tuesday. Authorities have launched a full probe but have yet to release an official statement.

This tragic case has left the Belfast community shocked as detectives work to uncover what happened inside the Ulidia House building.