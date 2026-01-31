Watch Live

VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham

Two men have been convicted after a brutal assault left Craig Dean, known as Yankee, dead in Moseley, Birmingham.

Last Moments Outside Springfield Road Home

On 7 July, Craig was standing outside an address on Springfield Road when a text argument sparked violence. At around 4:50pm, Hamza Khan, 23, and Mohammed Rahman, 25, pulled up in a Vauxhall Corsa and launched a savage attack.

They kicked and stomped on Craig’s head, even after he had fallen to the ground. Then, they drove away, leaving him gravely injured.

Quick Police Work Uncovers the Killers

Officers worked tirelessly, trawling CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Forensic tests on discarded drink cans linked Khan and Rahman’s DNA to the crime scene. Khan was caught in a holiday rental in Worcestershire on 16 July, while Rahman was arrested at Heathrow Airport after trying to flee the country on 25 July.

Justice Served but Victim Lost

Craig’s life support was turned off just two days after the attack, on 9 July.

Both men were charged with murder and convicted today at Birmingham Crown Court. Sentencing is set for 24 February.

