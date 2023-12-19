SUBSCRIBE
Two men have been charged with the murder of Robert Dlugosz
Two men have been charged with the murder of Robert Dlugosz

The charges follow a call to a residential property on Erwood Road in Charlton, SE7 at about 2.45pm on Wednesday, 22 November, following reports that a man and a woman had been assaulted.

On arrival, officers found 58-year-old Mr Dlugosz, who was a Polish national, with injuries consistent with an assault.

A 47-year-old woman was also found to have sustained minor injuries.

Officers conducted first aid on Mr Dlugosz until colleagues from the London Ambulance Service arrived on the scene.

Mr Dlugosz was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, 25 November.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Two men were arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Radoslaw Brzezicki, 41 of Erwood Road, Charlton and Marius Bruzas, 49 of Longmoore Street, Westminster were both charged with grievous bodily harm on Mr Dlugosz and actual bodily harm on the woman.

Both appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 November.

As a result of the death of Mr Dlugosz, both men were subsequently charged with murder on Monday, 18 December.

They will appear at the Old Bailey on 4 March 2024 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

