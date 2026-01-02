Police were called to a two-car smash on London Road, Thornton Heath, at around 3:20am on Friday, 2 January.

Two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, their conditions are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Drink-Driving Suspect Arrested

A man in his 50s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is now in police custody.

Another man in his 30s was also arrested for traffic offences. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Met Police say enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to call 101, quoting CAD 727/02Jan.