Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

Two criminals have landed behind bars after West Midlands Police recovered a gun and Class A drugs during a dramatic stolen car pursuit in Sandwell.

Fiesta Chase Through West Bromwich

Officers spotted a stolen Ford Fiesta on Wood Lane, West Bromwich, at around 10am on 5 May. The driver, 23-year-old Tammem Miah, took off at speed.

Miah ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing some vehicles to swerve onto pavements to avoid high-speed collisions. He even hit one car, but thankfully the driver escaped serious harm.

Armed and Dangerous: Gun and Drugs Seized

The chase ended on Arthur Road, Tipton, where Miah attempted to flee on foot. Police caught him outside a nearby address and found a revolver, ammunition, heroin, and crack cocaine in his bag.

A search of the property uncovered more Class A drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room of Miah’s associate, 23-year-old Mohammed Ahmed.

Justice Served: Prison Sentences Handed Down

Tammem Miah pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, and receiving stolen goods. He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 December.

Mohammed Ahmed admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and six months.

This ruthless duo’s reign on the roads and the streets is finally over.