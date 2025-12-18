Watch Live

DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

  • Updated: 04:08
  • , 18 December 2025
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

Two criminals have landed behind bars after West Midlands Police recovered a gun and Class A drugs during a dramatic stolen car pursuit in Sandwell.

Fiesta Chase Through West Bromwich

Officers spotted a stolen Ford Fiesta on Wood Lane, West Bromwich, at around 10am on 5 May. The driver, 23-year-old Tammem Miah, took off at speed.

Miah ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing some vehicles to swerve onto pavements to avoid high-speed collisions. He even hit one car, but thankfully the driver escaped serious harm.

Armed and Dangerous: Gun and Drugs Seized

The chase ended on Arthur Road, Tipton, where Miah attempted to flee on foot. Police caught him outside a nearby address and found a revolver, ammunition, heroin, and crack cocaine in his bag.

A search of the property uncovered more Class A drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room of Miah’s associate, 23-year-old Mohammed Ahmed.

Justice Served: Prison Sentences Handed Down

  • Tammem Miah pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, and receiving stolen goods. He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 December.
  • Mohammed Ahmed admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and six months.

This ruthless duo’s reign on the roads and the streets is finally over.

Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
RAMPAGE Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Leo Ross
FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
HEALTH WARNING FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
HIT AND RUN Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham