Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

Two criminals have landed behind bars after West Midlands Police recovered a gun and Class A drugs during a dramatic stolen car pursuit in Sandwell.
Fiesta Chase Through West Bromwich
Officers spotted a stolen Ford Fiesta on Wood Lane, West Bromwich, at around 10am on 5 May. The driver, 23-year-old Tammem Miah, took off at speed.
Miah ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing some vehicles to swerve onto pavements to avoid high-speed collisions. He even hit one car, but thankfully the driver escaped serious harm.
Armed and Dangerous: Gun and Drugs Seized
The chase ended on Arthur Road, Tipton, where Miah attempted to flee on foot. Police caught him outside a nearby address and found a revolver, ammunition, heroin, and crack cocaine in his bag.
A search of the property uncovered more Class A drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room of Miah’s associate, 23-year-old Mohammed Ahmed.
Justice Served: Prison Sentences Handed Down
- Tammem Miah pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, and receiving stolen goods. He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 December.
- Mohammed Ahmed admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and six months.
This ruthless duo’s reign on the roads and the streets is finally over.