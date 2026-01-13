Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery

Two career criminals have been locked up for 15 years each after an 83-year-old man died following a botched watch robbery in Hall Green, Birmingham.

Failed Robbery Ends in Tragedy

Neil O’Donnell, 83, had just arrived at a rehabilitation centre on Shaftmoor Lane to visit his partner when Tony Griffin, 54, armed with what was believed to be a screwdriver, lunged at his car trying to snatch his watch.

Neil fought Griffin off and staff at the centre chased the attacker away. Despite being treated for an arm injury caused during the struggle, Neil’s health worsened. He died a week later from an infection linked to the wound sustained on 14 May this year.

Digital Detective Work Cracks the Case

Police investigations revealed that Wesley McDonnell, 46, was the accomplice. CCTV footage showed McDonnell inspecting Neil’s watch in a nearby Co-op store about 30 minutes before the attack. Both men were tracked following Neil’s car from the car park to the rehabilitation centre.

Griffin was caught on camera ditching his top and cap in a wheelie bin as he fled the scene. Facial recognition helped officers identify McDonnell, which led to Griffin’s arrest.

Extensive Criminal Records and Harsh Sentences

Griffin boasts 14 previous convictions for 32 offences, including burglary, robbery, and kidnapping.

McDonnell holds 29 convictions for 85 crimes, such as burglary, wounding with intent, and robbery.

At Warwick Crown Court, both men were found guilty of manslaughter after the trial. Griffin had earlier admitted attempted robbery, while McDonnell was convicted of the same charge.

Today (13 January), both were sentenced to 15 years behind bars with an order to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before being eligible for release.