Two men jailed for brutal murder in Redbridge

In a major breakthrough in a gruesome murder case, Emanuel Tamwesegire, 31, and Edmund Tucker, 32, have been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years for the brutal murder of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller in Ilford, Redbridge. The sentencing took place at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 9 November.

Details of the Crime:

The two men were part of a gang of five involved in the killing of Mr. Fuller on 7 March 2020, at Discoteca No Problem, 333 Ilford High Road, Ilford. The court heard that there was longstanding animosity between Mr. Fuller and at least one of the group. The attack was particularly vicious, with CCTV footage showing the gang pursuing and repeatedly stabbing Mr. Fuller, ultimately severing an artery in his neck.

Family’s Heartbreak:

Ricardo’s mother expressed her deep sorrow and heartache over the loss of her son, describing Ricardo as a “kind warm-hearted soul.” She thanked the jury, barrister, police team, and the judge for bringing justice for her son.

Ongoing Pursuit of Justice:

A third man, Jarmaine Ahenkorah, 30, was convicted of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing on 22 November. Two other men, Ahmed Sesay and Abubaker Tarawally, fled abroad and are currently wanted in connection with Mr. Fuller’s murder.

International Effort to Apprehend Suspects:

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command highlighted the international effort, involving Interpol and the National Crime Agency, to track down the remaining suspects. The public is urged to provide any information they might have, emphasizing that the suspects cannot hide forever.

CCTV Evidence and Forensic Findings:

The case was cracked through diligent witness interviews, extensive review of CCTV footage, and forensic examination of the cars used by the gang. Mr. Fuller’s blood and Tarwally’s DNA were found in one of the cars, which played a crucial role in the investigation.

Public Appeal for Information:

The police are appealing to the public for information about the location of Sesay and Tarawally. Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570, quoting Operation Sandside, or provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers