Two Men Jailed for Murder: CCTV Used to Track Fatal Stabbing

Two men have been jailed for murder after detectives used CCTV and phone analysis to track their movements on the night of a fatal stabbing

On 17 March 2022, an argument at a petrol station culminated in a fight between two groups, leaving three people with stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts today remain with Mirko Naramcic’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with his tragic loss.

“Mirko had spent the day drinking and enjoying the company of friends. His night ended with him being violently attacked and ultimately losing his life.

“This case, once again, highlights what can happen when people go out armed with knives without thinking about the consequences.”

On Tuesday, 19 December, Leone Davies, 19 of Twickenham and Justin Romano, 19 of Kingston were both jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years having been convicted of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

Police were called at around 23:20hrs on 17 March 2022, to reports of a stabbing in the area of Maguire Drive in Richmond.

Officers attended the scene but no victims could be found. Shortly afterwards three men, including 31-year-old Mirko, attended hospital having sustained stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Mirko died in hospital. A post-mortem examination held at Kingston Mortuary on 19 March 2022 gave cause of death as a stab injury.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

They quickly established that Davies left the scene and drove to a woman’s home. She – Eve Carter – subsequently helped to dispose of his phone in the hope of distancing him for the attack. However, detectives were able to locate it before analysing its contents.

Over the coming weeks, detectives made a series of arrests in connection with their investigation resulting in seven people initially being charged.

Eve Carter pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

