Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car

A deadly smash on a busy rural road has claimed the lives of two men.

Fatal Collision on Porthmadog Bypass

The horrific crash occurred just before 9:30pm on December 20 on the A487 Porthmadog bypass in North Wales. A recovery truck and a Volkswagen Golf collided, killing both drivers instantly at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Matthew Hardy from Pwllheli, who was driving the recovery vehicle, and 40-year-old Daniel Atkinson of Blaenau Ffestiniog, who was behind the wheel of the Golf.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

North Wales Police confirmed both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and is urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area between 9pm and 9:40pm on December 20 to come forward.

“Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men,” said Detective Sergeant Katie Davies of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “We are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Road Closure and Community Response

The A487 remained closed into the afternoon of December 22 to allow for investigations. Police thanked the local community for their patience during this difficult time.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan of the NWP Roads Policing Unit said: “This is sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision. I offer my deepest condolences to the families at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25001038987.