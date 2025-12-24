Violent Drug Dispute Ends in Stabbing

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 48 years in jail after a savage stabbing in Cambridge sparked by a drug feud. On 2 October last year, Shellem Miah and Maruf Riaz stabbed a 54-year-old man twice in the chest on Nicholson Way. The victim was rushed to hospital with deep wounds to his heart and sternum.

Escape Attempt Foiled by Armed Police

After the attack, the pair sped off in a black Kia Sportage with fake plates to Newmarket. But they were caught the next day in Cambourne by armed police.

Messages Reveal Chilling Planning and Paranoia

Detectives uncovered that Miah was running the ‘Biggie’ county line drug operation and had been in tense contact with the victim just before the attack. Miah’s last message to the victim was: “on my life keep talking **** come see me now.” Post-attack, he messaged a relative, “I’m confused what to do coz I don’t think they know lol,” and later warned friends, “Hella feds everywhere but I don’t think they think it’s me yet” and “Trust me when I say this one is unsolvable.”

Harsh Sentences For Ruthless Crime

After a five-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court, both men were convicted of grievous bodily harm and other offences. Miah, 25, was jailed for 28 years and six months. Riaz, 25, caught homeless at the time, was sentenced to 19 years and six months. Both were acquitted of attempted murder charges.