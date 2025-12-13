Two Men Nabbed After Wild City Centre Chase in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton police have arrested two men following a high-speed chase through the city centre. The dramatic pursuit ended with officers seizing two combat knives and detaining both suspects.

Knives Recovered, One Suspect Assaults Officer

The chase, involving units from the Project Guardian Team and the Wednesfield and Tipton gangs task force, took place yesterday. They cornered two males suspected of carrying weapons.

Police revealed: “One male racially abused our officers before physically assaulting one of them.” Both men have now been officially charged and are in custody.

Strong Police Action Against Dangerous Weapons

This swift response highlights the ongoing crackdown on knife crime and offenders in Wolverhampton. Officers remain vigilant to keep the streets safe.