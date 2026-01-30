Watch Live

NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire

  • Updated: 13:05
  • , 30 January 2026

Two men have been arrested over a colossal illegal fly-tipping site in Oxfordshire that could cost nearly £10 million to clear, the Environment Agency confirms.

Gigantic Dump Sparks Public Outrage

The monstrous waste pile, found in a field near Kidlington, stretches around 500ft (150 metres) and contains roughly 21,000 tonnes of rubbish. The dump towers up to 20ft (6 metres) high and is packed with shredded household waste, plastics, tyres, and polystyrene. Its sheer size has shocked local residents and environmental campaigners alike.

 

Arrests Made in Hampshire and Slough

A 69-year-old man was arrested at his Hampshire home in Andover, while a 54-year-old man was detained in Slough on Tuesday. Both face suspicion of environmental crimes and money laundering connected to the illegal dumping. They have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Clean-up Underway, Huge Costs Loom

The dumping site, located between the River Cherwell and the A34, has already prompted urgent clean-up efforts due to fire and safety fears. The Environment Agency estimates the operation could cost £9.6 million and take up to a year to finish.

 

“The site is believed to contain around 21,000 tonnes of waste – a mound up to 150 metres long and 6 metres high,” said Councillor Nathan Ley from Abingdon North. “The arrests relate to environmental and money-laundering offences.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson added they aim to recover the full clean-up costs from those found responsible if prosecutions succeed.

Recommended for you

Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 18.22.52
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 20.05.22
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 17.53.26
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash

Must READ

NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

More For You

RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford

More From UK News in Pictures

MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries

More From UKNIP

RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
error: Content is protected !!