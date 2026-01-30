Two men have been arrested over a colossal illegal fly-tipping site in Oxfordshire that could cost nearly £10 million to clear, the Environment Agency confirms.

Gigantic Dump Sparks Public Outrage

The monstrous waste pile, found in a field near Kidlington, stretches around 500ft (150 metres) and contains roughly 21,000 tonnes of rubbish. The dump towers up to 20ft (6 metres) high and is packed with shredded household waste, plastics, tyres, and polystyrene. Its sheer size has shocked local residents and environmental campaigners alike.

Arrests Made in Hampshire and Slough

A 69-year-old man was arrested at his Hampshire home in Andover, while a 54-year-old man was detained in Slough on Tuesday. Both face suspicion of environmental crimes and money laundering connected to the illegal dumping. They have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Clean-up Underway, Huge Costs Loom

The dumping site, located between the River Cherwell and the A34, has already prompted urgent clean-up efforts due to fire and safety fears. The Environment Agency estimates the operation could cost £9.6 million and take up to a year to finish.

“The site is believed to contain around 21,000 tonnes of waste – a mound up to 150 metres long and 6 metres high,” said Councillor Nathan Ley from Abingdon North. “The arrests relate to environmental and money-laundering offences.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson added they aim to recover the full clean-up costs from those found responsible if prosecutions succeed.