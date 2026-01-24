A disaster was just minutes away as two men found themselves trapped by fast-rising tides in the Thames Estuary. Thanks to quick action by specialist marine officers, tragedy was averted.

Distress Call Sparks Rapid Response

The Kent Police’s Search and Marine Unit was on patrol aboard the vessel Invicta when a distress call came through around 10:45am on Wednesday, 21 January 2025. Two men — one in his 20s, the other in his 30s — had wandered onto Southend’s sandbanks in Essex but became stranded as the tide surged.

The Invicta was closest to the scene and swiftly headed to the precise location with guidance from the coastguard.

Peril on the Sandbanks: Rescue at the Last Moment

Officers found the men waist-deep in water, with the tide already at neck height. Experts estimate the duo had less than 10 minutes before being completely submerged. The team wasted no time and pulled the men to safety.

Swift Medical Aid and Praise for Lifesavers

After the rescue, the boat docked at Southend Pier, where waiting coastguard paramedics and an ambulance took over. Chief Inspector Alan Rogers of Kent Police’s Tactical Operations department, who was with the unit at the time, praised the rescue.

“Kent’s unique coastal and river geography makes our Search and Marine Unit absolutely vital,” he said. “These officers are highly trained professionals who protect the public and save lives every day.” “Seeing the team in action was a privilege. I’m delighted they could help these men when it really mattered.”

Without the swift response of Kent’s marine officers, the outcome could have been catastrophic.